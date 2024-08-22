717 complaints related to Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election

August 22, 2024

The number of complaints related to the Presidential Election in Sri Lanka has exceeded 700.

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka states that with 51 complaints received on Tuesday (August 20), the total number of complaints reported so far is 717.

The commission also said that all complaints reported on Tuesday (August 20) are violations of election laws.