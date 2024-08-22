Sri Lanka grants visa-free entry to citizens of 35 countries
Posted by Editor on August 22, 2024 - 8:24 am
Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved visa-free entry for citizens of 35 countries, including the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China, India, Russia, South Korea, and Japan.
This visa-free policy will take effect on October 1, 2024, and will remain in effect for six months.
The countries eligible for visa-free access to Sri Lanka are:
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Spain
- Australia
- Denmark
- Poland
- Kazakhstan
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Nepal
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Russia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Japan
- France
- United States
- Canada
- Czech Republic
- Italy
- Switzerland
- Austria
- Israel
- Belarus
- Iran
- Sweden
- South Korea
- Qatar
- Oman
- Bahrain
- New Zealand
