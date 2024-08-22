Sri Lanka’s presidential candidates’ assets and liabilities statements released to public

The statements of assets and liabilities from the presidential candidates of Sri Lanka are now available to the public.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has published these statements on its official website, www.ciaboc.gov.lk.

Under Section 89 of the Anti-Corruption Act, these statements were given to the Election Commission of Sri Lanka with the nomination papers.

The commission has ensured that, except for any information that should not be disclosed according to the Anti-Corruption Act, the rest of these statements are now accessible to everyone.