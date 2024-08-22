Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court decides delaying LG polls violated Human Rights

Posted by Editor on August 22, 2024 - 12:10 pm

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka ordered the Election Commission today (August 22) to make the necessary arrangements to hold the Local Government election at the earliest possible date.

The court made this decision after determining that the delay in holding the election, originally scheduled for March 9, 2023, violated the fundamental rights of the petitioners and the public.

A five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and including Justices Vijith Malalgoda, Murdu Fernando, Gamini Amarasekara, and Yasantha Kodagoda issued the ruling in response to four Fundamental Rights petitions. These petitions were filed by SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara, NPP Parliamentarian Harini Amarasuriya, the Centre for Policy Alternatives, and PAFFREL.

The petitioners argued that the election postponement infringed upon their rights and those of the citizens. Respondents included Treasury Secretary Mahinda Siriwardena, the Attorney General, the Election Commission, and its members.

In the case, President’s Counsel Upul Jayasuriya represented Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Nigel Hatch PC represented Harini Amarasuriya, Viran Corea PC represented the Centre for Policy Alternatives, Senior Counsel Asthika Devendra represented PAFFREL, Saliya Pieris PC represented the Election Commission, and Additional Solicitor General Nerin Pulle represented the Attorney General.

The court’s final judgment confirmed that the election postponement constituted a violation of human rights.