Sri Lanka to increase public sector basic salaries by up to 50%

Posted by Editor on August 22, 2024 - 6:45 pm

President of the Presidential Expert Committee on Salary Discrepancies, Udaya Seneviratne, stated that the basic salary for the public service in Sri Lanka will be increased by a minimum of 24% for the lowest grades, and between 24% to more than 50% for all public service professionals, starting in January 2025.

Additionally, considering the prevailing inflation and economic factors, the Presidential Expert Committee on Salary Discrepancies has proposed maintaining the Rs. 25,000 cost of living allowance unchanged for three years from January 2025.

He mentioned that the approval of the Cabinet and the Treasury has been received for this proposal.

With the new amendment, the basic salary for the lowest employees in the public service will be Rs. 30,000.00, and the total salary, including the cost of living allowance, will be Rs. 55,000.00.

Chairman of the President’s Expert Committee on Salary Discrepancies, Udaya Seneviratne, expressed these views while attending a press conference held today (August 22) at the Presidential Media Center under the theme ‘Towards a Stable Country – All in One Direction’.