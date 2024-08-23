Presidential candidate Mohammed Ilyas passes away
Posted by Editor on August 23, 2024 - 8:51 am
Mohammed Ilyas, an independent candidate in Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election, has died at the age of 78.
He passed away last night (August 22) while receiving treatment at Puttalam Hospital after a sudden illness.
During the government of former Sri Lankan President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, Ilyas served as a Member of Parliament.
He filed his nomination on August 15, 2024, to run in the upcoming presidential election and was contesting for the fourth time, having also run in 2010, 2015, and 2019.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- SLFP MPs Dushmantha and Ramanathan to support Ranil in Presidential Election August 23, 2024
- New BCB President threatens Chandika Hathurusingha, claims “We can find someone better” August 23, 2024
- New water tariffs in Sri Lanka effective from August 21, 2024 August 23, 2024
- Presidential candidate Mohammed Ilyas passes away August 23, 2024
- Sri Lanka to increase public sector basic salaries by up to 50% August 22, 2024