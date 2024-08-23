New water tariffs in Sri Lanka effective from August 21, 2024
Posted by Editor on August 23, 2024 - 9:08 am
The Ministry of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development in Sri Lanka has issued a gazette notification about the new water tariffs.
These tariffs are effective from August 21, 2024.
On August 13, the Cabinet approved a reduction in water tariffs by the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) using a tariff formula.
As a result, water tariffs for domestic users will decrease by 7%, government hospitals by 4.5%, and schools and religious places by 6.3%.
Click here to read the gazette with the revised water tariffs.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- SLFP MPs Dushmantha and Ramanathan to support Ranil in Presidential Election August 23, 2024
- New BCB President threatens Chandika Hathurusingha, claims “We can find someone better” August 23, 2024
- New water tariffs in Sri Lanka effective from August 21, 2024 August 23, 2024
- Presidential candidate Mohammed Ilyas passes away August 23, 2024
- Sri Lanka to increase public sector basic salaries by up to 50% August 22, 2024