New water tariffs in Sri Lanka effective from August 21, 2024

Posted by Editor on August 23, 2024 - 9:08 am

The Ministry of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development in Sri Lanka has issued a gazette notification about the new water tariffs.

These tariffs are effective from August 21, 2024.

On August 13, the Cabinet approved a reduction in water tariffs by the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) using a tariff formula.

As a result, water tariffs for domestic users will decrease by 7%, government hospitals by 4.5%, and schools and religious places by 6.3%.

Click here to read the gazette with the revised water tariffs.