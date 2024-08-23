New BCB President threatens Chandika Hathurusingha, claims “We can find someone better”

Posted by Editor on August 23, 2024 - 9:19 am

Chandika Hathurusingha recently expressed his readiness to resign if the Bangladesh Cricket Board opts for a different direction.

Newly appointed president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Faruque Ahmed has expressed strong reservations about Chandika Hathurusingha continuing as head coach of the national cricket team.

In his inaugural press conference, Ahmed made it clear that he intends to thoroughly evaluate Hathurusingha’s tenure and will make a final decision on the coach’s future after consulting with BCB colleagues.

“I am yet to find out about Chandika Hathurusingha’s contract. I have to see some stuff officially but I have not moved from my previous stance. I have to speak to my colleague over the next two or three days, and see if we can find someone better than him. We have to prepare a shortlist, and see who wants to join us,” Faruque said.

Criticizing the decision to reappoint Hathurusingha, Ahmed referred to the coach’s previous stint with Bangladesh, which ended in 2017 under less-than-ideal circumstances.

“It was a real blunder to bring back Hathurusingha for a second stint. He had left us in trouble the last time he left the job [in 2017]. Bangladesh was a stepping stone for him. He went back to his country, became their head coach. I couldn’t believe that a 25-member board of directors, including the president, could make such a decision. I hope they are realizing their mistake,” he said.

“Those who brought him back thought that he was a magician. They thought that only Hathurusinghe created this bubble of success. Cricket is not about magic. Bangladesh’s success is due to a combination of players, coaches, selection committee and even board officials,” he added.

Hathurusingha, who was appointed as the BCB’s head coach in February 2023 with a contract extending to the 2025 Champions Trophy, has faced criticism due to the team’s disappointing performances. The squad exited early from the 2023 Asia Cup, 2023 World Cup, and 2024 T20 World Cup under his guidance.

Hathurusingha recently expressed his readiness to resign if the Bangladesh Cricket Board opts for a different direction. He affirmed his commitment to honoring his contract until its conclusion but remains open to the board’s decision, whether they decide to retain him or not.

The BCB’s recent leadership change follows the resignation of Nazmul Hassan, who stepped down after a 12-year tenure amid political turmoil and controversies linked to the former government. Faruque Ahmed was appointed as the new president on August 21, with a mandate to navigate the board through its current challenges.

He also wants to see Tamim Iqbal return to international cricket.

(Source: Cricket Pakistan)