Nearly 200,000 people in 320 Grama Niladhari Divisions in Kelaniya, Peliyagoda, Biyagama, Kandana, Pamunugama, Katunayake, Katana, Mahara, Kadawatha, Ragama, Welisara, Ja-Ela, and Ekala would benefit from a water project initiated by Water Supply and Drainage, Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara.

Minister Nanayakkara, addressing a media briefing at his Ministry yesterday said relief would be provided and water made available after the 18th of this month under the scheme. The daily production capacity of the new water treatment plant would be increased from 180,000 cubic metres to 360,000 cubic metres he said.

The Water Supply and Drainage Board plans to complete all projects countrywide by 2025, to provide drinking water to all by 2025 in line with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s policy statement, the Minister said.

“Another achievement of ours is the implementation of these projects by providing new government employment opportunities to 38,000 poor people, thus lifting them out of poverty.”

He said all projects would consist of a pump station, new service reservoirs, a 30-km transmission pipeline and 300 km of distribution pipes. The water obtained from the Kelani Ganga would be taken to the Gampaha area system and the Colombo South system.

“This is more than the water capacity of the Ambatale treatment plant, which currently supplies the largest amount of water. I emphasise that this Kelaniya South Bank Water Supply Project will be able to solve the water shortage in the future.”

Despite the increasing demand for water, the number of new water connections annually stood at 110,000, Nanayakkara said.

(Source: The Island – By Ifham Nizam)