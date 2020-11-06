The Ministry of Health has decided to introduce COVID-19 antigen tests in the country from next week.

Dr. Saman Ratnayake, Deputy Director General of Laboratory Services, Ministry of Health said. Antigen testing kits are currently being tested in the laboratory.

He added that the test kits were received by Sri Lanka as a gift from the World Health Organization.

He also said that antigen testing could quickly and easily identify whether a person was infected with the COVID-19.