Construction of Kadawatha-Mirigama section of Central Expressway resumes today

Posted by Editor on September 17, 2025 - 8:38 am

Construction work on the section of the Central Expressway from Kadawatha to Mirigama is scheduled to officially resume today (September 17).

The work will begin under the patronage of Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

It has been announced that construction will start at the Kadawatha interchange and along the first 500 meters of the expressway. The government has allocated Rs. 8.6 billion for this project.

Work on this section was suspended in mid-2022 after loan facilities allocated for the highway were halted due to the economic crisis.

A loan in yuan, equivalent to USD 500 million, has now been approved by the Export-Import Bank (Exim Bank) of China to restart construction.

The project is scheduled to be fully completed by mid-2028. The length of this section of the Central Expressway, from Kadawatha to Mirigama, is 37 kilometers.