Pre-budget talks on banking, finance and insurance sector held at Presidential Secretariat

Posted by Editor on September 17, 2025 - 9:05 am

A pre-budget discussion on the Banking, Finance and Insurance Sector was held yesterday afternoon (September 16) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, chaired by Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando.

The meeting focused on the role of the banking sector in supporting the government’s programme, led by the President, to achieve the country’s economic growth targets. Representatives from the sectors also shared their views and proposals during the discussion.

Special attention was given to improving efficiency in the banking and financial sector through digitalization, expanding programmes for small and medium-sized enterprises, and introducing new insurance schemes.

Dr. Fernando said the proposals submitted at the discussion will be given due consideration in the upcoming budget.

It was also noted that this was the first time stakeholders from the insurance sector had been invited to a pre-budget discussion. Participants expressed their appreciation to the government for including them in the process.

Senior Presidential Advisor on Economic Affairs Duminda Hulangamuwa, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Export Development Board Mangala Wijesinghe, officials from the Ministry of Finance and senior representatives from the banking, finance and insurance sectors were present at the meeting.