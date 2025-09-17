Sampath Manamperi surrenders to Court
Posted by Editor on September 17, 2025 - 1:21 pm
Sampath Manamperi, who was wanted in connection with the discovery of two containers of chemicals suspected to have been used in the manufacture of the drug crystal methamphetamine (ICE) in the Middeniya area, surrendered to the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court today (September 17).
On September 15, 2025, the lawyer representing Sampath Manamperi informed the Court of Appeal that his client was ready to surrender to the relevant Magistrate’s Court.
