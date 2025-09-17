UNP lifts bans on members who joined SJB

September 17, 2025

The Executive Committee of the United National Party (UNP) has decided to lift all party bans on members who were suspended and faced disciplinary action for joining the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

At its meeting yesterday evening (September 16), the committee also appointed a team led by former Attorney General and President’s Counsel Tilak Marapana to review possible legal issues in implementing the decision.

UNP Chairman Wajira Abeywardena said this move removes obstacles to reuniting and working together within the party.

The meeting was held under the leadership of UNP Leader and former President Ranil Wickremesinghe at Sirikotha in Pitakotte.

It was also unanimously resolved to thank all parties who supported the common front since the time Wickremesinghe was taken into custody.