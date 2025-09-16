Sri Lankan Cabinet approves move to study voting rights for citizens overseas

Posted by Editor on September 16, 2025 - 6:07 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has given approval for the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government to appoint a special committee to examine legal changes needed to secure voting rights for Sri Lankan citizens living abroad.

The committee will study existing laws and propose new ones to ensure that overseas Sri Lankans can exercise their right to vote.

It will include representatives from the Elections Commission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Public Administration, as well as officials from other relevant ministries and institutions.

Under Article 3 of the Constitution of Sri Lanka, sovereignty lies with the people and is exercised through elections under the 4th Article of the Constitution.

However, according to current election laws, only citizens living in Sri Lanka and registered in the electoral roll are eligible to vote. There is currently no legal provision for Sri Lankans overseas to cast their votes.

Several Asian countries, including India, Bangladesh, and the Philippines, have already introduced legal mechanisms for overseas voting.

The Sri Lankan government has recognized the need to make similar reforms as a timely step to strengthen democracy and ensure that all citizens have the opportunity to participate in elections, regardless of where they live.