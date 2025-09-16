Keheliya Rambukwella, others indicted over immunoglobulin scam

Posted by Editor on September 16, 2025 - 2:42 pm

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and several other accused individuals, who are facing allegations of misusing state funds by purchasing substandard immunoglobulin vaccines during the previous government, were served with indictments today (September 16) before the Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar.

After the indictments were presented, Deputy Solicitor General Lakmini Girihagama informed the court that the Attorney General opposes granting bail to the accused.

Accordingly, the defense attorneys are now making submissions regarding the bail application.