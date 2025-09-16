Keheliya Rambukwella, others indicted over immunoglobulin scam
Posted by Editor on September 16, 2025 - 2:42 pm
Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and several other accused individuals, who are facing allegations of misusing state funds by purchasing substandard immunoglobulin vaccines during the previous government, were served with indictments today (September 16) before the Colombo High Court Trial-at-Bar.
After the indictments were presented, Deputy Solicitor General Lakmini Girihagama informed the court that the Attorney General opposes granting bail to the accused.
Accordingly, the defense attorneys are now making submissions regarding the bail application.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Keheliya Rambukwella, others indicted over immunoglobulin scam September 16, 2025
- Sri Lanka highlights reforms to attract investment at World Bank talks September 16, 2025
- Sri Lanka sees over 75,000 tourist arrivals in first half of September 2025 September 16, 2025
- Sunil Watagala files CID complaint over false claims September 16, 2025
- Sri Lanka introduces digital signatures for state officials September 16, 2025