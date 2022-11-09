Construction of West Container Terminal (WCT) in Colombo Port started

The construction of the West Container Terminal (WCT) in the Colombo Port commenced this morning (November 09).

This is a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) project by India’s Adani Group, its local partner John Keells Holdings together with Sri Lanka Ports Authority with an investment of over USD 700 million.

The terminal is to be developed on a 35-year Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) basis with the aforementioned stakeholders.

The port terminal will have a quay length of 1,400 metres and a depth of 20 metres, making it a prime trans-shipment cargo destination to handle ultra-large container carriers, according to the filing from Adani Ports.

It will be the first-ever Indian port operator in Sri Lanka and hold 51% in the joint venture.