Court of Appeal today fixed for support on February 17 to issue summons for formal charge in respect of the alleged contempt of court case against Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera as well as SSP Anuruddha Bandara Hakmana and HQI Senadhipathi K. D. De Silva of Mullaitivu.

When the relevant case was taken up for hearing, President of the Appeal Court Yasantha Kodagoda and Judge Arjuna Obeysekera issued this order.

A case was filed at the Appeal Court by Shanthini Skandarajah against Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara thero, Superintendent of Police of Vavuniya and Inspector of Police of the Mullaitivu Police Headquarters stating that the cremation of the Chief Incumbent of the Mullaitivu – Gurukanda temple was held violating Court Orders.