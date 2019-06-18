The Terrorist Investigation Division stated that 29 suspects are being interrogated in connection with the 04/21 terror attacks.

A senior official said that it has come to light that 15 of them were directly involved in the terror attacks and they are residents of Kattankudy and Colombo areas.

It was also reported that the individual who coordinated the discussions between former governor M.L.A.M. Hizbullah and several Arab nationals will be summoned for questioning. The TID said that this person had arranged the location and made other arrangements for discussions between Hizbullah and the Arab nationals.

TID added that they have taken steps to interrogate the individual following his return to the island as he is currently in Saudi Arabia.

He is to be questioned following Hizbullah’s statement before the TID last week.

