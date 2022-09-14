Core Group on Sri Lanka to present draft resolution at UNHRC session

The Core Group on Sri Lanka is planning to present a draft resolution to the 51st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) seeking the promotion of reconciliation, accountability and human rights on the island nation.

The Core Group consists of the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, Malawi, North Macedonia and Montenegro.

In its draft proposal, the Core Group has called upon the government of Sri Lanka to fulfil its commitments to the devolution of political authority, which is integral to reconciliation and the full enjoyment of human rights by all members of its population.

It also encouraged the Sri Lankan government to respect local governance, including through the holding of elections for provincial councils, and to ensure that all provincial councils, including the northern and eastern provincial councils, are able to operate effectively, in accordance with the thirteenth amendment to the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

