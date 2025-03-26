Corruption case against Johnston Fernando back in court

A case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against former Minister Johnston Fernando and two others was taken up again today (March 26) before the Colombo High Court.

The case was filed on allegations that, during Johnston Fernando’s tenure as Minister of Trade, employees of Sathosa were removed from their official duties and assigned to political activities, causing a financial loss to the government.

The case was heard before Colombo High Court Judge Navaratne Marasinghe, during which evidence was recorded on behalf of the prosecution.

Following this, the judge ordered the case to be postponed for further hearings until June 23, 2025.

The Bribery Commission filed the case under the Bribery Act against former Minister Johnston Fernando, former Lanka Sathosa Chairman Eraj Fernando, and former Director of Lanka Sathosa Kaja Mohideen Mohammad Shakir, alleging that they caused a financial loss to the government by deploying Sathosa employees for political activities instead of their official duties.