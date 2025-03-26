Four suspects surrender over nightclub brawl in Colombo

Posted by Editor on March 26, 2025 - 2:04 pm

Four suspects have surrendered to the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) in connection with a brawl that occurred in front of a nightclub on Park Street, Union Place, Colombo.

The incident took place at approximately 1:25 AM on March 22, 2025.

According to police sources, statements are currently being recorded from the suspects regarding the altercation.

Meanwhile, Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, appeared at the Kompanna Veediya Police Station yesterday (March 25) and provided a statement for nearly three hours regarding the incident.

The dispute reportedly began when a security guard at the nightclub requested a group accompanying Yoshitha Rajapaksa to wear identification wristbands upon entry.

Their refusal to comply led to an argument, which escalated into an assault on the security guard.

Initially, police had identified three suspects linked to the incident.

The security guard, who sustained injuries, is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.