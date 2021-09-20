Country’s economy has not collapsed – State Minister

State Transport Minister Dilum Amunugama said it was ridiculous for members of the previous government who appointed a Singaporean national as Central Bank Governor to now criticise the appointment of Nivard Cabraal.

He said that Nivard Cabraal was appointed as Central Bank Governor as it was the need of the hour, and he is one of the most knowledgeable and experienced individuals to face the current catastrophe.

He was speaking to the media at the Kandy District Secretariat yesterday.“With the rapid spread of COVID-19, certain economic problems have arisen in the country. It is not a situation that only Sri Lanka faces, but the whole world is currently facing this. But the economy has not collapsed to a point where the country cannot run. The Opposition do not understand this. We have been able to manage the pandemic and development properly. The battle against COVID-19 continues along with the development that is needed by the country,” Amunugama said.

He also added that If the officials appointed to government institutions cannot work with the political authorities, they should resign. “President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has presented his vision to the country. And thereby every institution has been informed on what he expects from that relevant organization. Some people who are not able to act accordingly must resign. Those who are not working are fired, and that is extremely normal,” he added.

(Source: Daily News – By Asela Kuruluwansa and Nihal Jayawardena)