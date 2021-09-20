14-year-old shot dead: 03 suspects arrested

A 14-year-old teenager was killed in a shooting incident at the Gajanayakagama area in Weeraketiya, last night (September 19).

The shooting had taken place at around 10.00 pm when a family conflict had escalated.

The Police Media Spokesman stated that the suspect involved in the shooting incident has fled the area.

It has been revealed that the shooting was carried out by a relative.

It is reported that three more suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting incident.

The police have launched a special operation to find the suspect.