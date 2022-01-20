Country’s youth must change the political culture – Sarath Fonseka

Parliamentarian Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says no political party in Sri Lanka has thus far been successful in steering the country’s political culture in the right direction.

Speaking during the adjournment debate on the government’s policy statement in Parliament today, MP Fonseka said the younger generation must not trust assurances by any politician.

The Parliamentarian said the public will have to step forward to change the political culture as no politician will ever take a step towards change.

He said they expected the youth to make a difference, adding the youth were also misled.

The MP urged youth to be mindful in the future and to think ahead when making decisions.

MP Fonseka said youth must consider the statements of politicians, their past actions and whether they can follow through with their promises.

(Source: News Radio)