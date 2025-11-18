Couple shot dead in Unakuruwa
Posted by Editor on November 18, 2025 - 8:00 pm
A married couple who ran a shop in the Unakuruwa area of the Tangalle Police Division were shot dead tonight (November 18).
The deceased woman was 58 years old, and the man was 68, both residents of Unakuruwa, Tangalle.
Tangalle Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects.
