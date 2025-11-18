UPI One World payment facility launched for Sri Lankan pilgrims visiting India

Posted by Editor on November 18, 2025 - 3:45 pm

The Sri Lanka High Commission in India, together with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), launched a pilot project on Monday (November 17) to introduce the UPI One World payment facility for Sri Lankan Buddhist pilgrims visiting India.

This new digital payment system allows Sri Lankan travellers to make secure, real-time payments anywhere in India without needing an Indian mobile number. It offers a modern and convenient alternative to carrying cash, especially during religious visits.

The launch event was held at the Sri Lanka High Commission in New Delhi. It was attended by Ven. Beragama Vimala Buddhi Thero, Administrative Secretary of the Buddhist Pilgrims’ Rest, along with NPCI officials Ravi Kant Sharma, In-charge of Central Government Relations, and Vivek Garg, In-charge of UPI Growth.

The facility will also support Sri Lankans who travel to India for medical treatment, giving them more financial flexibility and safety during their stay.

The introduction of UPI One World marks an important step in improving the travel experience of Sri Lankan visitors and strengthening people-to-people connections between Sri Lanka and India.

It also highlights the growing cooperation between the two countries in promoting digital innovation and easier cross-border travel.