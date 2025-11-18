Sri Lanka Cabinet approves end of MPs’ pensions

Posted by Editor on November 18, 2025 - 12:46 pm

The Cabinet has approved the submission of the Parliamentary Pensions (Abolition) Bill to the Parliament of Sri Lanka for approval.

At the Cabinet meeting held on 16 June 2025, policy approval was given to repeal the Parliamentary Pensions Act No. 1 of 1971, which currently provides pension benefits to Members of Parliament under the former National State Assembly.

According to the government, a draft bill has already been prepared by the Legal Draftsman’s Department.

The purpose of this bill is to abolish the pension entitlement granted to elected Members of Parliament and their spouses.

The Attorney General has granted clearance for the draft bill, confirming that it can move forward in the legislative process.

The Cabinet has also approved a proposal by the Minister of Justice and National Integration to publish the bill in the Government Gazette.

After publication, it will be presented to Parliament for approval, marking the next major step toward ending pension benefits for MPs.