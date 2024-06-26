Court bars Teachers’ Union protest along Galle road, ensures right to peaceful assembly

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has issued a restraining order preventing the General Secretary of Ceylon Teachers’ Union, Joseph Stalin, Ven. Ulapane Sumangala Thero, and eight others from organizing a demonstration today (June 26) that could cause inconvenience to the public or pedestrians along major routes in Colombo.

The court order specifically prohibits any protest actions that would block sections of roads from Ceramic Junction to NSA Roundabout and from NSA Roundabout to Baladaksha Mawatha along Galle Road.

Additionally, the order bars entry into premises such as the Finance Ministry, President’s Secretariat, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, and the President’s House.

However, it also mentions that there is no obstacle for a government official responsible for only a small group to enter the aforementioned premises to deliver their memos on the basis of a lawfully obtained permission.

The court also clarified that this order does not interfere with the fundamental right to peaceful protest, provided it does not involve unlawful behavior or cause any disturbance to the general public.