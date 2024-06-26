Sri Lanka Police disperse Teachers’ protest with tear gas and water cannons
Posted by Editor on June 26, 2024 - 1:11 pm
Sri Lanka Police fired tear gas and used water cannons on the teachers’ and principals’ union members who staged a protest near the Fort Railway Station.
As a result, there is heavy traffic around Colombo Fort.
