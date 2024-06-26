Jun 26 2024 June 26, 2024 June 26, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Sri Lanka Police disperse Teachers’ protest with tear gas and water cannons

Posted by Editor on June 26, 2024 - 1:11 pm
Sri Lanka Police tear gas

(FILE Photo)

Sri Lanka Police fired tear gas and used water cannons on the teachers’ and principals’ union members who staged a protest near the Fort Railway Station.

As a result, there is heavy traffic around Colombo Fort.

