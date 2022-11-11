Court imposes travel ban on Diana Gamage

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (November 11) issued an order directing the Controller-General of Immigration and Emigration to prevent State Minister Diana Gamage from leaving the country until November 17.

The foreign travel ban was imposed when a complaint filed by social activist Oshala Herath challenging the veracity of the identity documents of State Minister Diana Gamage including her passport, birth certificate and the National Identity Card (NIC) was called before the court today.