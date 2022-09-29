Court orders Sri Lanka Government to pay Rs.30 million as compensation to disabled child

The Colombo District Court today (September 29) ordered the Government of Sri Lanka to pay a compensation of 30 million rupees to a disabled child, ruling that the disability was a result of the negligence of the doctors and the staff members of the Gampaha District Hospital.

According to information submitted, it was stated that the child’s mother had given birth to her as a disabled child at the Gampaha District Hospital due to the negligence of the doctors and staff of the hospital.

The mother of the disabled girl had filed the case against the Gampaha District Hospital and the Ministry of Health.

She claims that clinical negligence during the gestation period has left her daughter with permanent disability.

Attorney-at-Law Ravindranath Dabare appeared on behalf of the plaintiff while the Attorney General represented the defence.

Following a lengthy trial, the Colombo District Court ordered the government to pay a compensation to the tune of 30 million rupees over medical negligence.