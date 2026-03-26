Court orders Suresh Sallay to be produced on April 22, 2026

Posted by Editor on March 26, 2026 - 4:12 pm

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (March 26) ordered that Suresh Sallay, the former head of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), who is being detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, be produced before the court on April 22, 2026.

The order was issued by Colombo Fort Magistrate Isuru Neththikumara when the relevant case was taken up today.

The Magistrate told the court that the suspect, who remained in custody and was being questioned, had been named in the case and therefore had to be produced before the court when it was called.

Meanwhile, police said that former State Intelligence Service chief and retired Major General Suresh Sallay, who had been admitted to the National Hospital of Colombo for treatment, was taken back to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after receiving treatment.

He had been admitted to the National Hospital of Colombo on March 24, 2026, after suddenly falling ill while in CID custody.

After receiving the necessary medical treatment, and on the recommendation of hospital authorities, he was sent back to the CID for further investigation.

At present, Suresh Sallay is being detained by the CID for questioning in connection with a special investigation into the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks, which took place on April 21, 2019.