Russia agrees immediate fuel supply to Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on March 26, 2026 - 5:40 pm

Russia has agreed to supply fuel to Sri Lanka and is ready to immediately provide refined petroleum products, as both sides move toward a possible long-term deal to strengthen fuel security and energy cooperation.

Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin, who arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (March 26), is currently on an official visit to the country.

During talks with Sri Lankan authorities, the Russian side agreed to supply refined fuel to Sri Lanka, following what the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) described as successful discussions.

CEYPETCO Managing Director Dr. Mayura Neththikumarage said talks with the Russian delegation ended positively. The delegation was led by Marshavin and included Russia’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Levan S. Dzhagaryan.

The discussion was held between the visiting Russian Deputy Energy Minister and his delegation, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody; Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando; Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe; Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma; and CEYPETCO officials.

Discussions were held with both CEYPETCO and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Energy, during which Russia confirmed it is prepared to deliver fuel to Sri Lanka.

Dr. Neththikumarage said Sri Lanka hopes to enter into a long-term agreement with Russia to ensure stable fuel supplies.

He added that the quantity, specific orders, and the terms and conditions of the proposed arrangement will be finalised during further discussions scheduled for today (March 26) and tomorrow (March 27).

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is due to meet Marshavin this evening (March 26), at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

According to the President’s Media Division, the discussions will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, including possible partnerships in fuel supply, energy security, and long-term collaboration between Sri Lanka and the Russian Federation.

At the same time, CEYPETCO said Sri Lanka has sufficient fuel stocks to meet domestic requirements until May 2026.

Dr. Neththikumarage said a vessel carrying 35,500 metric tons of diesel arrived in the country yesterday (March 24), and unloading is now underway.

He further said that two more fuel shipments are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka within this month.

One vessel will bring 30,000 metric tons of Octane 92 petrol and 5,000 metric tons of Octane 95 petrol.

The second vessel is expected to deliver 8,000 metric tons of aviation fuel together with 32,000 metric tons of diesel.