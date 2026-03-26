Russia pledges support to Sri Lanka amid Middle East crisis

Posted by Editor on March 26, 2026 - 9:10 pm

Russia has assured Sri Lanka of its support in facing any challenges caused by the Middle East conflict, Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Roman Marshavin said during a meeting with Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo today (March 26).

Marshavin, who is on an official visit to Sri Lanka, made these remarks during talks held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

He said Russia clearly understands the difficulties Sri Lanka is facing during the current global crisis and is ready to extend support in any way possible.

He said this support would not be limited to the energy sector, but could also include technical assistance, machinery and other forms of help.

The Deputy Minister also thanked Sri Lanka for the warm welcome extended to him and said he is confident that the long-standing ties between the two countries will grow stronger through this visit.

During the meeting, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake recalled the long friendship between Sri Lanka and Russia.

He said the technical and industrial support provided by the former Soviet Union had played an important role in Sri Lanka’s economic and social development in the past.

The President also noted that Russia has remained one of the top countries sending tourists to Sri Lanka in recent years.

He expressed appreciation for Russia’s support in offering educational opportunities to many Sri Lankan students, as well as for the strong socio-cultural ties between the two countries and Russia’s continued support for Sri Lanka in international affairs.

President Dissanayake also said he believes the Deputy Minister’s visit will help further strengthen bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Russia.

Representing the Sri Lankan government at the occasion were Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage.

The Russian delegation included Ambassador of Russia to Sri Lanka Levan S. Dzhagaryan, Director of the Department for International Cooperation at the Russian Ministry of Energy Vladimir Khazov and Deputy Head of the Department for Commercial Development of Mineral Oil-Related Services Projects Sergey Rodin.