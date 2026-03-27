Czech monk dies after leopard attack in Panama

Posted by Editor on March 27, 2026 - 8:38 am

A 43-year-old Czech monk staying as a meditation practitioner at the Bambaragasthalawa Forest Hermitage in the Panama Police Division has died after reportedly being bitten by a leopard.

The investigation was launched by Panama Police on the morning of March 26, 2026, after the Panama Police Station received a complaint about the monk’s death.

According to the information provided, the monk had been residing at the Bambaragasthalawa Forest Hermitage as a meditation practitioner at the time of the incident.

Police said the deceased was a 43-year-old Czech national.

Further investigations are being carried out by Panama Police.