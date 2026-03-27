Police sergeant arrested over alleged bribery in Akkaraipattu

Posted by Editor on March 27, 2026 - 8:58 am

A Traffic Division police sergeant attached to the Akkaraipattu Police Station was arrested by bribery investigators inside Akkaraipattu Hospital on March 26, 2026, over allegations that he demanded and accepted a bribe to avoid legal action in connection with a road accident.

The arrest was made at around 10:12 AM by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), following a complaint by a businessman living in the Akkaraipattu area.

According to the complaint, the sergeant said a 119 complaint had been received over a road accident in which the complainant’s mother had fallen from the motorcycle ridden by the complainant. The officer had then allegedly recorded a statement from the mother and taken the complainant’s driving licence into custody.

It was alleged that the officer demanded Rs. 5,000 to avoid taking legal action and to return the driving licence. He had allegedly accepted Rs. 1,000 first and returned the licence, before later demanding the remaining Rs. 4,000.

The complaint further stated that the officer had asked for the balance amount in order to withdraw the 119 complaint and stop further legal action without obtaining another statement from the complainant’s mother.

The arrested suspect is due to be produced before the Akkaraipattu Magistrate’s Court.