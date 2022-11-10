Court orders to expedite probe against Diana Gamage

Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit details of the progress of investigations into the complaint on State Minister Diana Gamage’s passport, birth certificate and National Identity Card (NIC) on December 15.

The order was made when a case filed challenging the citizenship of Diana Gamage was taken up in court today (November 10).

Attorney Gunaratna Wanninayake requested the court to inquire from the officials of CID whether the State Minister has dual citizenship with UK citizenship and the progress of investigations so far into this illegal act.

Attorney Wanninayake told reporters outside the court that attempts were made earlier to undermine this investigation.