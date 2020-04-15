Minister Wimal Weerawansa says the coronavirus was not prevalent in the country when the President reached the decision to dissolve Parliament.

Expressing his views via social media, the Minister Weerawansa noted the President dissolved Parliament in line with legal provisions and the Constitution, when he had the opportunity to do so.

The Minister added the President announced the date to submit nominations and the conduct of the Parliamentary Election through a Gazette Notification, in line with legal provisions.

Minister Weerawansa however noted that issues have arisen pertaining to the course of action followed by the Election Commission in this regard.

The Minister said experts have claimed that the Election Commission has no authority to postpone the conduct of the General Election indefinitely.

He added legal experts have said that the Election Commission must announce a date for the election to be conducted, when postponing the Election.

He said the Election Commission is yet to respond to such charges.

Minister Wimal Weerawansa further noted the President does not have Constitutional provisions to summon Parliament, that has been dissolved, despite a pandemic.

He noted the President can only summon the old Parliament, if the emergency law has been imposed, to approve the emergency law by Parliament.

Minister Weerawansa claimed cheap political forces are attempting to push the Head of State to reconvene Parliament, while knowing that he does not have the legal provisions to do so.

He said such groups claim the country cannot be ruled merely with powers vested with the President and that Parliament must be reconvened, as a Parliamentary Election cannot be held amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

(Source: News Radio)