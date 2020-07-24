Police seek public help to trace a Covid-19 patient who escaped from IDH during treatment this morning, Police Spokesman Jaliya Senaratne said.

He said the patient who was a drug addict with a limp on left leg had transferred to the IDH from the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre.

The escapee is identified as Mohammed Kasim Mohammed Nasim, a 41-year-old from Marble Beach Road, China Bay in Trincomalee. Police request the general public to convey them through the following numbers if they have informations; 119, 0718591017, 0718592290 and 0718591864.