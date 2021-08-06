COVID homecare programme back on track

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi yesterday said that an integral home based care programme for the treatment of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients will commence from Monday and over 300 experts in the medical field will provide medical advice to such patients voluntarily.

These asymptomatic patients will be regularly monitored by these medical experts. Health Ministry officials said that members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 will discuss this mechanism at its meeting scheduled to be held today under the patronage of the President.

This mechanism aimed at reducing the congestion at Government hospitals was implemented in the Western Province and will be extended to other provinces from Monday.