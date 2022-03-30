Ceylon Petroleum Corporation urges public not to queue up for diesel on March 30 & 31

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has requested the general public NOT to remain in queues at filling stations for Diesel on Wednesday (March 30) & Thursday (March 31).

According to its chairman Sumith Wijesinghe, the unloading process of a shipment of 37,500 metric tonnes of diesel, which was scheduled for yesterday evening (March 29), has not gone as planned.

However, diesel will be supplied continuously to essential services

He also added that the distribution of Petrol will proceed as usual without any shortages.