10-hour power cuts announced from March 30

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved a 10-hour islandwide power cut from time to time between 8.00 am and 12 midnight tomorrow (March 30).

Groups A,B,C,D,E,F: 10 hours from 2 PM to 12 AM

Groups G,H,I,J,K,L: 6 hours from 8 AM to 2 PM & 4 hours from 6 PM to 10 PM

Groups P,Q,R,S: 10 hours from 2 PM to 12 AM

Groups T,U,V,W: 6 hours from 8 AM to 2 PM & 4 hours from 6 PM to 10 PM

Groups M,N,O,X,Y,Z: 10 hours from 8 AM to 6 PM