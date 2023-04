Cricket: Double Century from Nishan Madushka

Sri Lankan Cricketer Nishan Madushka scored his maiden double century in the second and final Test against Ireland today (April 27).

Nishan Madushka is the second Sri Lankan Test cricketer to make his maiden century a double century.

Earlier, in the year 1987, former Sri Lankan player Brendon Kuruppu managed to make his maiden Test century a double century, he managed to score 201 runs against New Zealand.

Nishan Madushka is the 12th player to score a Test double century for Sri Lanka.