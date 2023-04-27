Sri Lanka Government rejects United States decision to blacklist Wasantha Karannagoda

The Sri Lankan Government has rejected the United States’ decision to blacklist the Governor of North Western Province in Sri Lanka, Wasantha Karannagoda.

Issuing a statement, Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry has expressed grave concerns associated with the decision to the U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung today (April 27).

“As a longstanding bilateral partner of Sri Lanka, such unilateral action by the U.S. without following due process is counter-productive to the holistic approach that Sri Lanka has taken on addressing national unity and reconciliation, the ministry stated.

“It is also unfortunate that the announcement emanates against the backdrop of tangible progress made by the Government in strengthening the country’s democratic governance and reconciliation structures,” it said.

However, the statement also said that despite these challenges, Sri Lanka will continue its ongoing efforts to achieve reconciliation, economic recovery and socio-economic development.