Cricket: Pathum Nissanka’s Century Gives Sri Lanka 2-1 Series Lead vs Australia

Cricket: Pathum Nissanka’s magnificent maiden one day international (ODI) century (100 runs) powered Sri Lanka to a six-wicket win in the third ODI of the five-match series against Australia on Sunday at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Nissanka scored 137 off 147 deliveries, finishing with 11 boundaries and two sixes.

He was eventually dismissed by Jhye Richardson.

Kusal Mendis was also set for a ton, but he had to retire hurt on 87. The two had put on a brilliant partnership of 170 runs from 181 deliveries after Glenn Maxwell got the wicket of Niroshan Dickwella for 25.

Earlier, Travis Head and Aaron Finch played knocks of 70 and 62 respectively as Australia posted 291/6 against Sri Lanka.

For Sri Lanka, Jeffrey Vandersay returned with three wickets. Earlier, Alex Carey and Travis Head led Australia’s fightback against Sri Lanka after Aaron Finch lost his wicket after scoring 62.

The 69-run stand for the third wicket between Aaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne came to an end in the 25th over as Labuschagne was sent back to the pavilion by Vandersay.

Earlier,Aaron Finch had brought up his fifty in the 21st over of the innings as Australia revived their innings with a solid third-wicket stand between Finch and Marnus Labuschagne.

Earlier,David Warner had to go walk back to the hut early as Dushmantha Chameera dismissed him in the third over of the innings.

Warner scored just 9. Soon after, Mitchell Marsh also walked back after scoring just 10 and Australia lost a couple of wickets with score less than 50.