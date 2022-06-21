Jun 21 2022 June 21, 2022 June 21, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Cricket: Sri Lanka wins first ODI series over Australia since 2010

Sri Lanka’s Captain Dasun Shanaka (R) and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella celebrate after Sri Lanka won by 4 runs during the fourth one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on June 21, 2022. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP via Getty Images)

Sri Lanka edged Australia by four runs in the fourth ODI to seal an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series in Colombo today (June 21).

Sri Lanka’s triumph marked its first ODI series win over Australia since 2010, when it beat the Aussies 2-1 Down Under.

Batting first, the Dasun Shanaka-led side rode on Charith Asalanka’s maiden ODI century (110) to post 258 on the board. In reply, Australia lost skipper Aaron Finch for a duck before fellow opener David Warner led the chase with a half-century.

However, Warner was stumped on 99 off Dhananjaya de Silva’s bowling in a decisive moment in the chase. With minimal contributions coming from the middle-order, Australia was eventually restricted to 254 after Pat Cummins (35) was trapped lbw in the penultimate over.

The win also marked Sri Lanka’s first home ODI bilateral series win over the Aussies since 1992.

David Warner

David Warner of Australia leaves the ground after being stumped for 99 runs during the 4th match in the ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia on June 21, 2022 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe / Getty Images)

