Sri Lanka’s inflation hits 45.3% in May – highest this year

The overall rate of inflation as measured by the National Consumer Price Index on Year-on-Year basis is 45.3% in May 2022, according to Sri Lanka’s Department of Census and Statistics.

Inflation calculated for April 2022 was 33.8%, according to the latest data from the Department of Census and Statistics.

It also said that in respect to May 2021, the reported inflation for the month of May 2022 was mainly due to the higher price levels prevailing in both food and non-food groups.

Accordingly, the Year-on-Year inflation of the food group increased to 58.0% in May 2022 from 45.1% in April 2022 and the Year-on-Year inflation of the non-food group increased to 34.2% in May 2022 from 23.9% in April 2022, it added.