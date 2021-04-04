Culprits will not escape the long arm of the law – President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in his Easter Sunday message said they will leave no room for the culprits as well as groups, who are responsible for the dastardly attack on 2019 Easter Sunday to escape the long arm of the law. The Government is determined to ensure national security to prevent a recurrence of such tragedies in the country.

The President said: “Two years ago, when Easter Sunday was being celebrated by the Sri Lankan Christian community with utmost devotion, they became victims of the most brutal attacks by extremists. The sorrowful memory of pain and loss caused by this tragic incident had not faded away from the broken hearts of the suffering people even today.”

Easter, the noblest festival in the Christian calendar, symbolises the victory over evil and sin. Easter further provides devotees an opportunity to repent each individual’s sin to bring the spirit of renewal to the human life.

The President’s Easter Sunday message added that Christians all over the world spend the 40-day lent period that begins on Ash Wednesday indulging in religious activities recalling the crucifixion, sacrifice and the death of Jesus. They celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, with full of joy and delight on Easter Sunday.

The Christian community, during this period, commemorates the death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ to save humanity.

The Christian teaching of love and mercy that Jesus Christ taught us provides a strong foundation for the society. Therefore, let us determine that on this Easter Sunday, we will unite and stand together to overcome various conflicts and calamities that we have to face in today’s world and to live in a society filled with love and harmony.

(Source: Sunday Observer)