Curfew for Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam districts has been extended until 6.00 am on Tuesday (24), says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

However, curfew for these three districts will be re-enforced at 2.00 pm on the same day.

In other districts, the curfew will be lifted at 6.00 am on Monday (23) and will be re-imposed effective from 2.00 pm on the same day.

The President’s Media Unit stated that the curfew extensions for all districts will be announced later.